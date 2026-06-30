Tyson Fury to fight Mariusz Wach in Thailand, hours before Anthony Joshua's return

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Tyson Fury will fight Polish heavyweight Mariusz Wach in Thailand on June 24.

The fight, Fury's second since he came out of retirement to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov in April, will be the day before Anthony Joshua returns to the ring against Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) and Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) have signed a deal with Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, to fight later this year.

Following his fight with Makhmudov, a unanimous points win, Fury had said he wanted Joshua next, and called out his British rival, who was ringside. However, Joshua, who was involved in a car crash which killed two of his close friends in December, insisted he would not be rushed into anything. When it was confirmed Joshua would take an interim fight, Fury said he wanted the same.

Tyson Fury will return to the ring in Thailand. Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images

Originally, it was thought Fury could fight in Ireland at the start of August, but he will now take to the ring in Pattaya, Thailand, where he has been training this year.

"2026 is a landmark year for me in boxing and I'm excited to be able to bring this event to Pattaya, a part of the world that is special to me," Fury said. "We're coming together to put on a great show for the fans, while using the opportunity to give back the local community, who have been so good to me every time I have visited.

"At the same time, I'm fully focused on preparing for a tough opponent and making sure I'm the best version of Tyson Fury going into fight night. It's the start of a huge second half of the year for me."

In a statement, Queensberry, Fury's long-term promoter, said money generated from ticket sales will go to charity.

Netflix, which televised Fury's fight with Makhmudov and will also stream the fight with Joshua, are on the promotional poster for the Wach fight.

Fury's manager, Spencer Brown, said the fight, which will be promoted by Turki Alalshikh's Ring Magazine and Queensberry, was a significant test ahead of fighting Joshua.

"When Tyson told me his plans for this fight, it didn't surprise me," Brown said. "I've always said Tyson has the biggest heart in boxing and what he is doing for the people of Pattaya is a true reflection of his character.

"But make no mistake, this fight is serious preparation for his fight with Anthony Joshua and we cannot afford any slip ups at this stage. So, Tyson will be ready and I fully expect him to build on his performance at Tottenham Stadium last April."