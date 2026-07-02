Frank Warren, Ryan Garcia make bet ahead of England vs. Mexico World Cup match

Ryan Garcia: I have the opportunity to become face of boxing (0:53)

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Veteran British boxing promoter Frank Warren and WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia have agreed to a bet ahead of England's clash with Mexico in the football World Cup round of 16.

Warren, who supports Arsenal and England, responded to Garcia, who has Mexican heritage, on social media after England's win over Congo DR on Wednesday set up huge match at the Azteca in Mexico City.

In response to a post from Warren after the result, Garcia said: "Hey Frank we don't speak much but if you want a bet for Sunday let me know MEXICO ALL THE WAY."

Warren responded: "Hey Champ, I love a bet. Let's speak later and set the terms. It's coming home."

Frank Warren has been in boxing for almost 50 years. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Warren is also a regular at Arsenal games and travelled to Budapest for their Champions League final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Garcia took to social media this week to explain his allegiances at the World Cup, having posted a video of himself celebrating Mexico's win over Ecuador in the round-of-32.

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The 27-year-old said: "My family and my heritage is from Mexico; I am part Portuguese. And I'm American it's pretty simple.

"It's actually really frustrating being Mexican American and having to hear from my own blood and people giving me s---. Leave me alone. I'm here representing fighting and enjoying my culture. USA is my where I was born and Mexico is running [through] my blood."

Garcia has said he will defend his WBC title against Brit Conor Benn on Sept. 12 in Las Vegas.

The fight has not been officially announced.