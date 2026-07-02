Sources: Yoka injures back, withdraws from title clash vs. Gassiev

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French heavyweight Tony Yoka has been ruled out of his WBA "regular" title clash with Murat Gassiev due injury, sources have told ESPN.

Yoka was set to face Gassiev in Moscow on July 11 for Gassiev's title but has been forced to pull out having sustained a back injury.

Brit Joe Joyce, who is set to fight on the undercard in Moscow, is a potential replacement for Yoka, sources told ESPN

Oleksandr Usyk was the full WBA champion at heavyweight until he vacated all his titles last month with the clash between Yoka and Gassiev shaping as a crucial one in the division.

Yoka's withdrawal comes after his scheduled bout with Lawrence Okolie was cancelled in April after Okolie returned an adverse drug test.