Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

Joshua vows not to 'look past' Prenga ahead of potential Fury fight (1:33)

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Anthony Joshua is making his return to the ring knowing he could be just one step away from fighting Tyson Fury.

But first Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) must dispatch Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs) in a heavyweight fight dubbed 'The Comeback.' Joshua is boxing for the first time since the tragic car crash which killed two of his friends.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

When is Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga?

Anthony Joshua will face Kristian Prenga on Saturday, July 25. The fight will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Who is Kristian Prenga?

Kristian Prenga is an Albanian heavyweight whose name was perhaps a shock to many boxing fans when he was selected as Joshua's next opponent.

He has won 20 of his 21 fights. Each of his fights have been won inside the distance. His only loss was on points in an eight-round bout, in the fifth fight of his career. Prenga stands six-foot-five tall.

Facing Joshua is a colossal step up for Prenga. His most recent opponent was an American, Joe Jones, who has lost 15 of 31 fights. Before that, Prenga beat Brandon Carmack who has lost 11 out of 20.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga in the UK

Anthony Joshua is returning hoping to secure a fight with Tyson Fury. Getty

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view in the U.K. You can also watch via DAZN's Ultimate Tier subscription.

ESPN will also have live updates of the event and all the latest news from fight week.

Ring-walk time for Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga

The ring-walks for the main-event, and start time of the whole event, are still TBC.

Riyadh, where the fight is being held, is two hours ahead of UK time.

What is at stake?

play 1:44 Why Hearn believes Fury-Joshua fight should take place in the UK

For Joshua, a fight against Fury.

The fight has been signed already with Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, at the helm. A row between Dana White and Eddie Hearn over who will act as the official promoter is ongoing. There is also doubt about the location. Joshua vs. Fury has been pencilled in for November so a saga which has been ongoing for around a decade may be close to concluding.

Fury will fight Mariusz Wach in Thailand the night before Joshua vs. Prenga. Assuming Fury upholds his end of the bargain, the onus will turn to Joshua to emphatically dispatch Prenga.

Returning after the accident which claimed the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele is another storyline around Joshua.

What's at stake for Prenga? The rare opportunity to go from the boxing wilderness to the top of the world if he can cause a massive upset.

Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga undercard

The undercard is still TBC.