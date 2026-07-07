Rolly Romero facing Lopez in first WBA welterweight title defense

Open Extended Reactions

Rolando "Rolly" Romero will put his WBA welterweight title on the line against former two-division champion Teofimo Lopez on August 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, sources confirmed with ESPN on Monday.

The title fight will be available as both a Prime Video and DAZN PPV.

Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) hasn't fought since he stunned Ryan Garcia for the vacant title last May in Times Square. The fight was for the regular version of the title, and Romero was elevated to full champion in August after Jaron "Boots" Ennis vacated the title to move up to 154 pounds.

Rolly Romero will face Teofimo Lopez on August 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Romero, 30, has yet to fight since beating Garcia but has been linked to several opponents, including Devin Haney and Manny Pacquiao, for his first title defense. With those fights falling through Romero will face Lopez, a former champion who is looking to capture a world title in a third weight class.

Lopez (22-2, 13 KOs) is the former unified lightweight champion and WBO junior welterweight champion. He is moving up to 147 pounds after dropping his title in a one-sided loss to Shakur Stevenson in January.

The 28-year-old was ranked on ESPN's pound-for-pound list before losing to Stevenson and aims to cash in a title opportunity in his first fight at 147 pounds.