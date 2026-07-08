Errol Spence vs. Tim Tszyu: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

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Errol Spence will fight for the first time in three years later this month. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

American star Errol Spence Jr. will return to the ring for the first time in three years this month, travelling Down Under to face Australian Tim Tszyu.

It's a high-stakes contest for both fighters and an intriguing match up given Tszyu is rebuilding after a series of three defeats in four fights, and Spence's inactivity.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight

Errol Spence vs. Tim Tszyu key details

Who: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu

Where: Sydney SuperDome, Australia

When: Saturday, July 25 (AEST), Sunday July 26 (BST)

What time: Coverage is set to start at 2 a.m. BST on Sunday, July 26

Weight: The fight will be contested at the 154 pound junior middleweight limit

How to watch Errol Spence vs. Tim Tszyu in UK

The fight will be broadcast by DAZN. A subscription to DAZN Ultimate or pay-per-view purchase will be required to access the broadcast.

Fans in the UK can also watch on Amazon Prime, while the event will be broadcast on PPV and Amazon Prime in the United States/

Ring-walk time for Errol Spence vs. Tim Tszyu

Tim Tszyu will fight Errol Spence in Sydney. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ring-walks are set to take place between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. BST.

What is at stake?

The winner of this fight will shoot back into title contention, while the loser faces a long road back. Spence, a former welterweight world champion, is a massive name, but hasn't fought since his knockout defeat to Terence Crawford in July 2023.

Tszyu, a former junior middleweight world champion, is still making his way back from two defeats to Sebastian Fundora and Bakhram Murtazaliev.

Errol Spence vs. Tim Tszyu undercard