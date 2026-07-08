Ex-heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. signs with Matchroom Boxing

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Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has signed a multiyear deal with Matchroom Boxing, the promotion announced Wednesday.

Ruiz (35-2-1, 22 KOs) has been relatively inactive since stunning Anthony Joshua in June 2019 to become the first Mexican American heavyweight champion in boxing history. He has fought only four times since then.

Ruiz's title reign was short-lived after he lost his rematch with Joshua in December 2019 before winning his next two fights against Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz. His last fight was a majority draw with Jarrell Miller in August 2024.

"Once you have everything and lost it all, you're going to do whatever it takes to get that back," Ruiz said in a video posted to social media by Matchroom. "And that's why I'm ready to go to war with any other heavyweight out there. I had to be broken to be reborn."

Ruiz, 36, will reenter the fray at heavyweight with new names atop the division and three of the four belts vacant after Oleksandr Usyk voluntarily relinquished his titles last month.

"I feel right now I'm more strong mentally and physically and I'm more hungry," Ruiz said. "I'm better than a lot of these other heavyweights that are out there right now. All the belts that everybody has, I want them. I want them back. I'm motivated, and I'm hungry from all the stuff that I've been through.

"I'm here to make history again."

Matchroom teased that a fight for Ruiz will be announced in the coming days.