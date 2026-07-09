Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua set for 2 a.m. start if hosted in London

Why Hearn believes Fury-Joshua fight should take place in the UK (1:44)

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The heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua would need to start at 2 a.m. if it is to be staged at Wembley, the organiser has said.

ESPN reported earlier this week that Turki Alalshikh wants to stage the fight -- which is expected to take place in October or November -- at a time that would attract a global audience, but would need to gain an exemption to Wembley's current curfews to go ahead with his plans.

Responding to a Sky Sports story that ringwalks might not take place until 1 a.m., Alalshikh posted "2 a.m." on his social media account.

That fight time would equate to 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT in the United States.

Wembley has a curfew of 11 p.m. for weekend events. When Fury faced Dillian Whyte at the stadium in April 2022, the first bell was rung at 10.50 p.m. -- the latest a fight has started there to date.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's blockbuster fight is edging ever closer. Ringo Chiu, Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images

In order to gain an exemption, Alalshikh would need to gain an agreement with the London mayor's office, as well as Brent Council, the local authority.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, told ESPN: "London is the sporting capital of the world and the Mayor is working to bring more of the world's biggest events to the city.

"London has staged some of the biggest boxing events in recent history at Wembley Stadium, with record crowds of over 90,000 attending heavyweight contests including Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois and Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.

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"Sadiq has made clear that London would be the perfect place to stage the long-awaited bout between Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury and the Mayor stands ready to support ambitions to bring the event to our capital as we build a better London for everyone."

In 2005, Ricky Hatton fought Kostya Tszyu at Manchester Arena, but the bout did not begin until 2 a.m. to reach American audiences, as did Joe Calzaghe's fights against Jeff Lacy and Mikkel Kessler in 2006 and 2007 respectively.