Zuffa Boxing adds Shakur Stevenson in landmark signing

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Zuffa Boxing has rocked the boxing landscape with a landmark signing, securing four-division world champion Shakur Stevenson to a multi-fight deal, the promotion confirmed with ESPN on Thursday.

"Shakur is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He's 29 years old, undefeated and already a four-division world champion," Zuffa Boxing co-founder Dana White said in a statement to ESPN. "This is a massive signing for Zuffa Boxing, and I'm looking forward to promoting this next fight."

Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) is the highest profile and most decorated name to sign with Dana White's fledgling promotion, joining Conor Benn, Jai Opetaia, Richardson Hitchins and Edgar Berlanga. The 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist has won world championships at featherweight, junior lightweight, lightweight and junior welterweight. Stevenson, 29, is coming off a one-sided rout of Teofimo Lopez for the WBO 140-pound title in January and is currently ranked No. 5 on ESPN's pound-for-pound list. Stevenson is a defensive wizard with extraordinary ring smarts to make him arguably boxing's most difficult puzzle to figure out.

According to Compubox, Stevenson leads all championship level boxers in plus/minus (23), total connect percentage (40.9%), jab connect percentage (32.3%) and is the most difficult boxer to hit with power punches with opponents connecting on a lowly 20.4% clip.

Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, Stevenson had been rumored to sign with Zuffa Boxing over the past few months, with an announcement appearing imminent. While he hasn't secured his next fight yet, Zuffa Boxing has said his promotional debut will be announced in the coming weeks. He has been linked to fights with welterweight champions Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia.

"Line them up, one by one, and I'll beat all the top guys once I get them in front of me," Stevenson said. "With Zuffa Boxing, I'm going to go after the biggest fights in the sport and I will become the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world."

It is not known what weight class Stevenson will compete in, considering that Zuffa Boxing does not have a 140-pound division. Given Zuffa Boxing's frigid relationship with the sanctioning bodies, it's expected that he will vacate his WBO title. It is also unknown whether Zuffa Boxing will look to work with other promoters to secure fights with Stevenson as the promotion currently lacks high level opponents.