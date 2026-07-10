Promoter pushing for Anthony Joshua to fight Moses Itauma in Nigeria after Tyson Fury bout

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Work continues over the eagerly awaited fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, but Balmoral Promotions' Ezekiel Adamu wants the latter involved in a different all-British heavyweight contest in Nigeria in 2027.

Long-standing rivals Fury and Joshua are finally set to share the ring towards the end of this year at Wembley Stadium if an agreement can be reached over a start time in London, after organiser Turki Alalshikh insisted it must begin at 2 a.m. to suit the United States audience.

While those negotiations take place in the background, Adamu is working on a big plans of his own as Balmoral Promotions are set to host a show in Lagos on July 31 after staging successful events in 2025.

Adamu recently brought out Chris Eubank Jr to Nigeria with the ambition of him headlining in the country in December and Joshua remains a long-term target.

Anthony Joshua is set to fight Tyson Fury. Getty

Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, looked set to fight there earlier this year before he was involved in a fatal car crash last December, which killed friends Latif 'Latz' Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

However, Adamu believes the former world heavyweight champion will one day fight in Nigeria and would love to help put on a show where he is up against British compatriot Moses Itauma, who has a Nigerian father and visited in 2025.

"I mean we made an offer for him to fight some time last year, but it hasn't happened yet. I am 100 per cent certain at some point we will have Joshua fight here in Nigeria," Adamu told the Press Association.

"For us, I've always said it is never about perfection, it is always about momentum. So, we keep going and hopefully get Chris to fight here in December and we'll push on from there. We also have DAZN which is our broadcaster so things are falling in the right places.

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"I had a meeting with Frank Warren as well and we spoke about it happening [with Itauma fighting in Nigeria]. He said, 'yes, it will happen at some point,' and hopefully next year or some time. Moses is also keen to fight here.

"Moses knows his roots and he would like to fight here. Putting on an AJ v Moses fight here would be unreal to be honest with you and a major blockbuster. That would be a hell of a blockbuster fight and probably a Netflix kind of fight, but yeah, it would be great to have that type of fight here.

"The government is supporting what we're doing and we've got some big, powerful brands here. The broadcasters are keen to have these type of things happen. We're speaking with DAZN and looking to build Africa as the next home of combat sports."