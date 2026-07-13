World champions Hamzah Sheeraz and Josh Kelly set to defend titles on Anthony Joshua undercard

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Hamzah Sheeraz is set to feature on the undercard when Anthony Joshua fights in Jeddah. Photo by Mohamed Hossam/Getty Images.

World champions Hamzah Sheeraz and Josh Kelly will defend their respective titles on the Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga undercard in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 25.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority, confirmed the undercard on Monday.

WBO super middleweight champion Sheeraz (23-0-1, 19 KOs) will face German Simon Zachenhuber in the first defence of his belt. The Brit won his first world title in May, comfortably beating Alem Begic with a Round 2 knockout in Egypt.

Sheeraz has been linked with a potential fight against Canelo Alvarez and has openly called for a fight with the Mexican star. However, Alvarez is set to fight the WBC champion at 168 pounds, Christian Mbilli, in October.

Kelly, the IBF junior middleweight champion, will fight Ireland's Caoimhin Agyarko.

Josh Kelly will fight compatriot Caoimhin Agyarko. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Getty Images.

Kelly (18-1-1, 9 KOs) is on an eight-fight win streak after he stunned Bakhram Murtazaliev in January to win his first world title. The Brit overcame a late knockdown to hand the Russian his first professional defeat as he won on points in Newcastle.

Unbeaten Agyarko (18-0, 7 KOs) was set to fight Brandon Adams in a IBF title eliminator earlier this year before it was cancelled at short notice when Adams fell ill before the weigh-in.

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The Irishman will now go straight into a world title fight off the back of a win against Ishmael Davis last year.

Should Kelly come through the fight, promoter Eddie Heard has indicated that a unification fight with WBA and WBO champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis, could be on the cards later this year.

Both fighters are represented by Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.