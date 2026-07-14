James Dean Fury, cousin of Tyson, signs professional contract with Boxxer

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James Dean Fury, cousin of former heavyweight world champion Tyson and nephew of trainer Peter, has signed a professional contract with Ben Shalom's Boxxer.

Fury, 20, has a strong amateur background as well as the family pedigree. He has won three national titles with just one defeat in 11 amateur fights.

He will begin his professional career at super middleweight (168 pounds), training under Peter Fury, and is set to debut on the Troy Williamson vs. Callum Simpson undercard in Leeds on Aug. 8.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity. I'd like to thank my uncle Peter, Boxxer, Ben Shalom and Mick Hennessy for making this possible," Fury said. "My goal is to go all the way. I want to win world titles and become the best fighter I can be. I train hard, I'm dedicated and I'm prepared to do whatever it takes to reach the top.

"The super middleweight division is full of great fighters, but I believe the best version of me is going to wipe everyone out."

James Dean Fury has signed with Boxxer. Boxxer

Boxxer has close ties with Peter Fury, who also works with rising light heavyweight prospect Gradus Kraus.

Shalom is confident James Dean Fury will soon join the list of title prospects in his stable.

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"James Dean Fury is an exceptional young talent with all the attributes needed to go a long way in this sport," Shalom said.

"Boxing is in his blood. He comes from one of Britain's most famous fighting families and has one of the sport's best trainers in Peter Fury guiding his development."

The move means James Dean Fury becomes the latest in a long line of Fury family members to take the step into the professional ranks.

As well as Tyson; Tommy Fury, Roman Fury and Hughie Fury are all active professionals.