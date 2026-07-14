Ex-heavyweight champ Ruiz to face Knyba Sept. 4 in Matchroom debut

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A date and opponent for former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.'s return to the ring has been confirmed by Matchroom Boxing.

Ruiz (35-2-1, 22 KOs) will face Damian Knyba (17-1, 11 KOs) on Sept. 4 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

It is far from an easy assignment for Ruiz's return after two years away. Knyba stands 6-foot-7 with the Polish fighter's only loss coming by knockout against Agit Kabayel in January.

"I can't wait to be back at the Prudential Center, my second home," Knyba said in a statement. "I'm excited to be back in the ring in front of the New Jersey and New York fans, and they will fill the seats with white and red."

Ruiz, who burst onto the heavyweight boxing scene with a massive upset of Anthony Joshua in June 2019, recently signed with Matchroom Boxing and has plans to insert himself back into the championship mix after his fight with Knyba.

"After we get this victory, I would love to fight all the guys that have the belts the Oleksandr Usyk vacated and we're going to become a two-time champion next year, let's get it," Ruiz said.

Ruiz vs. Knyba will be the third headline show of TNT Sports and DAZN's "The Fight" monthly boxing series, and will be broadcast co-exclusively in the U.S. on TNT, truTV and DAZN and worldwide on DAZN.