Amid horse manure in the middle of nowhere, Tyson Fury hasn't always boxed on the big stage

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It might seem odd that Tyson Fury boxes in Thailand this Friday, but what was even stranger was when he fought at an equestrian centre in rural England in July 2012.

Fury takes on Mariusz Wach at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in a warm-up for his planned mega-fight against fellow former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua later this year.

This is not the first time Fury has been found at a surprising venue.

Fourteen years ago, Fury was making good progress towards title contention when he had his 19th professional bout versus Vinny Maddalone at the Hand Equestrian Centre in front of a sold-out crowd of 2,500 at Clevedon, Somerset.

It was a bizarre place to witness boxing's hottest young heavyweight prospect fighting a 38-year-old New Yorker at a venue known at the time for hosting horse showjumping and dressage events.

Tyson Fury rose through tiny venues before hitting the big-time -- he fights in Thailand on Friday. Getty

After Fury's fifth-round stoppage win, I even trod in horse manure backstage on his way to interviewing the winner in a makeshift dressing room. It seemed a million miles from the bright lights of Las Vegas, the iconic Madison Square Garden or huge crowds of Wembley and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fury, then 24, enjoyed an easy ride at the equestrian centre and the impressive display was an important step towards his first world title shot against dominant champion Wladimir Klitschko three years later.

Fury was using Maddalone as target practice in the fifth and the referee sensibly stopped it.

Fury was as talkative as ever back then and dismissed British rivals David Haye and (future opponent) Derek Chisora as 'losers,' and insisted it would be him and not them who would face a Klitschko next.

As fans left the arena, Fury said: "Haye and Chisora have had their chance. Haye blew it and then complained about his toe against Wladimir [who beat Haye on points in 2011] while Chisora was a competitive loser against Vitali [in February 2012].

"They are losers and it's my time to shine now. It's my era and I will reign once I get my shot. I'm the leading heavyweight in Britain by a mile.

Tyson Fury beat Vinny Maddalone at a horse equestrian centre. Getty

"It will be me who fights one of the Klitschkos next. I'll take the fight when it's right. I'm on my time, not his, I won't be rushed, and I've got a long time left. Wladimir needs new challengers badly but when it's my time and not before. He can carry on having easy fights until then.

"I could have fought the Klitschkos already. We've been offered the fight a few times. When I beat Derek Chisora, Wladimir and Vitali said: 'We'll take the winner of these two.' But I just wasn't ready and I wouldn't rush for a payday.

"I'm not just here to go over there and make the numbers up for a small payday."

A few weeks later, Joshua created global headlines by winning a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics and the rivalry with Fury was born.

Less than a year after Fury boxed at the equestrian centre, he beat Steve Cunningham at one of boxing's most iconic venues, Madison Square Garden in New York.

Fury needed another five fights to get his shot at Klitschko, who he beat with a dazzling performance on points in November 2015. The Gypsy King has had some memorable nights in an outstanding career, but the night he fought at an equestrian centre is perhaps the most bizarre.