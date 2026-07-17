Jermall Charlo has visa denied; July 25 fight in Australia off

Jermall Charlo's return to the ring will have to wait a little while longer.

The former two-division champion was set to end a yearlong layoff on the undercard of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu at Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia, on July 25. However, Charlo was denied a visa, preventing his entry into Australia, and his fight with Koen Mazoudier has now been canceled, according to representatives from Premier Boxing Champions.

A reason for Charlo's visa denial was not provided.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to fight next Saturday," Charlo said in a statement on his Instagram page. "I've been training nonstop for the last three months and was ready to make a statement. I want to apologize to all my fans and let them know I will keep training and be back on a PBC event very soon."

Representatives from PBC told ESPN that they are hoping to get Charlo back into the ring as soon as possible.

Charlo, 36, has had only four fights since 2020. His last fight, a TKO win over Thomas Lamanna in May 2025, ended an 18-month absence. Charlo told ESPN that he sought to compete "three times" in 2025 but remained sidelined for the rest of the year. He was slated to return and challenge then-WBA super middleweight champion Armando Resendiz in May but was pulled and replaced by Jamie Munguia for undisclosed reasons.

Outside of the ring, Charlo has dealt with numerous legal issues, including a May 2024 car accident in Pearland, Texas. In June, Charlo pleaded guilty to two separate criminal charges, including one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of collision involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200. He was sentenced to three days in a Texas county jail and had his driver's license suspended for 90 days, but he avoided jail time after the judge gave him credit for time served.