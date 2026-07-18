Troy Williamson vs. Callum Simpson 2: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

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Troy Williamson and Callum Simpson are set for a rematch. Getty

Troy Williamson and Callum Simpson will collide for the second time in a fight that is about more than just the belts that are at stake.

Last December, Williamson (22-4-1, 16 KOs) claimed an exciting come-from-behind victory so Simpson (18-1, 13 KOs) is seeking to put the record straight.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

When is Troy Williamson vs. Callum Simpson 2?

Troy Williamson and Callum Simpson's rematch is on Saturday August 8 at the First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds.

How to watch Troy Williamson vs. Callum Simpson 2 in the UK

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN in the U.K. You will need a DAZN subscription to watch.

Ring-walk time for Troy Williamson vs. Callum Simpson 2

The ring-walks for the main-event are still TBC.

What is at stake?

The British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles which belong to Williamson, who completed an upset win against Simpson in Leeds late last year.

For Simpson, the local fighter, it was a result he desperately wants to put right.

"I probably gave Troy one, maybe two rounds at best," Simpson has said. "Anyone that knows me knows that was one of my worst performances I've done. I got caught with a shot in the 10th."

An underlying tension between the two fighters has since emerged.

"I don't care about Troy for it to be personal," Simpson said. "I had a lot of respect for him before the fight last time. In a few interviews since have been nothing but classless. I think being a champion is not just about being in the ring. It's about what you do outside the ring as well."

Troy Williamson vs. Callum Simpson 2 undercard

- Gradus Kraus vs. Sean Hemphill

- Hassan Azim vs. Ruben Torres

- Mauro Silva vs. Tyler Christopher

- Billy Pickles vs. Max Curtis

- Ted Jackson vs. Billy Deniz

- Brad Casey vs. Ross McGuigan