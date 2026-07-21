Heavyweight titles explained: Can Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua challenge?

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In May 2024, when he beat Tyson Fury for the first time, Oleksandr Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era, claiming the WBO, WBC, WBA, and IBF titles.

He vacated his IBF belt later that year, but won it back to become a two-time undisputed champion with a Round 5 knockout over Daniel Dubois in 2025.

For the last two years, Usyk has been calling the shots in the division but, after he relinquished all his titles in June, the belts have been fragmented and several fighters are now in a position to challenge for them.

What does it mean for Britain's top heavyweights? And who has the belts now that Usyk has let them go?

WBO

Daniel Dubois has won the WBO heavyweight title. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Champion: Daniel Dubois

Usyk first vacated his WBO title in November 2025 with Fabio Wardley elevated from interim to full champion. Wardley made a first defence of his title against Daniel Dubois in May in a fight of the year contender.

Wardley dropped Dubois twice but was out-boxed in the latter rounds as Dubois won by stoppage in Round 11.

The two are set to rematch at some stage this year, but no date has been confirmed.

Where are the Brits ranked?

Moses Itauma is the No. 1 ranked contender with the WBO. Itauma will fight the No. 2 ranked Filip Hrgovic on Aug. 29 but looks on a collision course for Dubois, or Wardley, if he wins his belt back.

Anthony Joshua is ranked No. 3 with the WBO, so with a couple of wins over Kristian Prenga and potentially Tyson Fury this year, could put himself back in line for a shot at the title.

WBC

Agit Kabayel was in line to fight Oleksandr Usyk. Getty

Champion: Agit Kabayel

Arguably the fighter who stands to lose the most from Usyk's move is Agit Kabayel. While the German has been elevated to full WBC champion, he was next in line to face Usyk and now likely misses out on the chance to fight him.

Kabayel faced off with Usyk in the ring following the Rico Verhoeven fight in Egypt in May and a huge European clash between them looked to be on the table, but that seems a remote possibility now.

Where are the Brits ranked?

Tyson Fury is ranked No. 1 with the WBC. He held the WBC title in 2020 before losing it to Usyk. Laurence Okolie is ranked No. 2, followed by Itauma at No. 3.

Joshua is ranked No. 5, so there are plenty of British contnders for the belt. Richard Riakporhe is at No. 10.

WBA

Murat Gassiev is the WBC heavyweight champion. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Champion: Murat Gassiev

The WBA have a different system to the other governing body with their WBA "super" and a WBA "regular" titles. Russian Murat Gassiev is listed by the WBA as their heavyweight champion. Gassiev was set to fight Frenchman Tony Yoka earlier this month before Yoka withdrew due to a back injury.

Gassiev beat replacement Peter Kadiru by knockout.

Where are the Brits ranked?

Fury and Joshua are ranked No. 3 and 4, respectively, behind American Jarrell Miller and Itauma, who is ranked No. 1.

IBF

Moses Itauma is ranked highly with several governing bodies. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Champion: Vacant

The IBF belt is the only major vacant title. Before Usyk won it back, Dubois held the title and cemented his status as champion with a brutal Round 5 knockout over Joshua in September 2024. Since Usyk vacated, the IBF have not named a new champion, meaning the belt is up for grabs.

Frank Sanchez is the organisation's No. 1 ranked fighter following his knockout win over American Richard Torrez Jr. in May.

Where are the Brits ranked?

Itauma is ranked No. 3, with his next opponent, Hrgovic, at No. 4. The winner of that bout will be in line for a shot at the belt next.

Joshua is ranked No. 5, with Fury at No. 7. Wardley is No. 8. Former cruiserweight contender and British heavyweight champion Riakporhe is at No. 10.