Boxer Rapp struck by car while riding bicycle, dies at age 26

Hannah Rapp, who challenged for the WBC women's featherweight championship in June, died Saturday morning after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle in Brazos County, Texas, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office. She was 26.

According to the sheriff's office, Rapp was riding along a highway when a car passed her but suddenly came to a stop, went into reverse and struck her. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, whom police identified as 31-year-old Charles Medina, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was being detained at the Brazos County Detention Center.

​"The loss of Hannah Rapp leaves us heartbroken," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman wrote in a prepared statement. "She was an exceptional boxer, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family. We join in the grief that overwhelms her loved ones, her team, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and supporting her throughout her brilliant career."

Rapp, a native of Yorktown, Indiana, was a track athlete at Purdue University who transitioned to boxing. She relocated to College Station, Texas, and turned pro in 2024 while maintaining a full-time job as a fire and life safety inspector at Texas A&M University.

Rapp started her boxing career 8-0-1 and positioned herself to challenge Tiara Brown for the WBC women's featherweight title at MVPW-04 in June at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. She turned in a spirited effort but lost a unanimous decision.

Brown, commenting on an Instagram post from Most Valuable Promotions that paid tribute to Rapp, called her "the best dance partner I have ever faced as a pro."

"When she asked for my autograph, it filled my heart because we were getting ready for war, yet she was still asking for my autograph," Brown wrote. "It made me smile, we fought a GREAT fight for the fans from the 1st bell to the last! It was my honor to share the ring with her."