Ryan Garcia, Conor Benn pulled apart in fiery confrontation as KO promises made

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Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn clashed in their first news conference. Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics

Ryan Garcia has promised to beat Conor Benn in five rounds or less when they clash on Sept. 12 in Las Vegas.

Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) will defend his WBC welterweight title against Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) on a Ring Magazine card, co-promoted by Golden Boy and Zuffa Boxing.

The pair met for the first time since the fight was announced on Saturday at a Zuffa Boxing media day.

They clashed on stage but were kept apart by security, before Garcia gave his prediction for the fight.

"If I let this man beat me, that would be crazy," Garcia said.

"You're going to get knocked out under five [rounds]. Hey, Turki [Alalshikh] ... five rounds is all it's going to take. Thank you for this opportunity. I'm going to knock him out in five or below."

Benn baited Garcia by saying he got handed a world title shot off the back of a defeat to Rolly Romero in 2025.

After losing to Romero, Garcia came back in his next fight to win the WBC title, beating Mario barrios in February.

Benn has not fought at 147 pounds in four years but is coming off back-to-back wins against Chris Eubank Jr. and Regis Prograis.

"Listen, he's like a big child, a spoilt brat. Throws his toys out the pram on social media, throwing little tantrums," Benn said.

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"I'm not really too concerned about this little influencer to my right. He ain't a fighter. He can say whatever he wants, it ain't going to make no difference come Sept. 12.

"I don't quit. I don't stay down on one knee."

Garcia's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, was not present at the news conference while Zuffa Boxing's Dana White was front-and-centre.

The two promoters have gone back-and-forth in the media in recent months, particularly over the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, which De Lay Hoya opposes and White is in favour of.

Asked what role De la Hoya will have in the fight, Garcia's team said Golden Boy are "partners" with Ryan Garcia Promotions.