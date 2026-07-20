Texas man arrested in Hannah Rapp's death has lengthy record

A Texas man arrested for manslaughter in the death of professional boxer Hannah Rapp has a lengthy arrest history dating back more than a decade, including for reckless driving and hit and run, according to jail records reviewed by ESPN on Monday.

Police said Rapp, 26, died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle on a rural road south of College Station. Local news reports said Rapp was riding alongside her boyfriend, Will Pollalis, at the time.

Brazos County, Texas, jail records list the arrest of Charles Eric Medina, 31, for manslaughter. Public records show Medina's address about two miles from where the incident occurred.

Medina's arrest history in Brazos County began in 2012, when the sheriff's office nabbed him for reckless driving and evading arrest with a vehicle. Medina pleaded guilty in both cases.

Authorities arrested Medina again for reckless driving in 2014, and for hit and run in 2020. ESPN was unable to determine how those cases were resolved.

Before Saturday's arrest, authorities most recently arrested Medina for deadly conduct in the discharge of a firearm in 2024 and evading arrest in 2025. Court records list an unspecified order for a psychological evaluation. Both court cases remain open.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office told ESPN on Monday that it couldn't comment further on Saturday's incident because of an active investigation. The prosecutor's office and a court-appointed attorney from two of Medina's previous arrests did not return calls.

Police said Medina passed two bicyclists on Saturday morning along FM 159 outside College Station, Texas. According to the police statement, Medina stopped, reversed and struck "one of the cyclists." Rapp later died at a hospital, police said.

"At this time, investigators believe this was an isolated incident," a statement released Saturday by the sheriff's office read.

Rapp, a native of Indiana, was a track athlete at Purdue who transitioned to boxing. She relocated to College Station and turned pro in 2024 while maintaining a full-time job as a fire and life safety inspector at Texas A&M. Pollalis is listed as an instructional assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at A&M.

She started her boxing career 8-0-1 and positioned herself to challenge Tiara Brown for the WBC women's featherweight title at MVPW-04 in June at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. She turned in a spirited effort but lost a unanimous decision.

ESPN combat sports reporter Andreas Hale contributed to this report.