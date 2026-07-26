Follow live: Errol Spence, Tim Tszyu to battle in Sydney blockbuster

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Future Hall of Famer Errol Spence Jr. makes his long-awaited return to the ring on Sunday afternoon (Saturday evening ET) at Afterpay Arena in Sydney, fighting Australian star and former world champion Tim Tszyu in one of the most highly anticipated fights to ever be staged Down Under.

Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) hasn't fought since he was dismantled by Terence Crawford in Las Vegas three years ago, while Tszyu (27-3, 18 KOs) is in the process of rebuilding his own career following a deflating three-loss-in-four-fight stretch that had him plummeting down the junior middleweight rankings. Since then, however, Tszyu has rebounded with back-to-back unanimous points wins against Anthony Velazquez and Denis Nurja.

The pair were initially slated to meet at catchweight but will instead battle at middleweight, following Spence's late request to increase the weight limit from 158 to 160 pounds. That is a two-division leap for Spence, who was once undisputed at 147 pounds.

The victor of this blockbuster bout is expected to be catapulted back into world title contention, though potential opponents and timelines currently remain unclear.

Sadly, the co-main event slot on this card has been cursed. Initially, Jermall Charlo was scheduled to fight Koen Mazoudier as the chief support, but that fight was scrapped earlier this month after Charlo failed to obtain an Australian visa.

The vacant slot led to the promotion of the world title eliminator between Stephen Fulton Jr. and Liam Wilson, however this fight was canned on Saturday morning after the American missed weight by 6.5 pounds. It's the second time in as many fights Fulton has failed to make weight.

Errol Spence and Tim Tsyzu face off in Sydney. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

How to watch the Errol Spence vs. Tim Tszyu fight:

The Errol Spence vs. Tim Tszyu fight will be broadcast in Australia on Main Event and Kayo. It can be purchased as a pay-per-view for AU$69.95.

Outside Australia, the fight will be broadcast by DAZN on pay-per-view. The fight can either be purchased as a one-off pay-per-view at a cost of US$79.99 or £24.99, or through subscribing to DAZN Ultimate Tier.

What time will the Errol Spence vs. Tim Tszyu fight start?

Prelims for Errol Spence vs. Tim Tszyu will begin at approximately 9am local time (7pm ET). The main card will begin at approximately 11am local time (9pm ET). Ring walks for Spence-Tszyu are expected to commence at approximately 1pm local time (11am ET), subject to timings of prior bouts.

Full undercard for Errol Spence vs. Tim Tszyu:

Errol Spence (28-1) vs. Tim Tszyu (27-3) - middleweight

Callum Peters (7-0) vs. Ivan Ricardo Actis (13-0-1) - lightweight

Paul Fleming (28-1-2) vs. Ahmad Reda (8-0) - middleweight

Paulo Aokuso (10-0) vs. Luis Antonio Tejeda (12-0-1) - for IBF Pan Pacific light heavyweight title

Tina Rahimi (0-0) vs. Sacha Ryan Dryden (2-2) - super bantamweight

Ike Pluto vs. Brandon Grach

Follow all of the action from the Errol Spence vs. Tim Tszyu fight at Afterpay Arena in Sydney with ESPN's live blog: