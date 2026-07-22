Tyson Fury roasts heavyweight rivals: 'Gifted' world titles

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Tyson Fury will return to the ring on Friday. Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Tyson Fury has said the reigning heavyweight champions have been "gifted" their titles and insisted his best is still to come.

Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) will take on Polish fighter Mariusz Wach in Thailand on Friday, in an un-televised bout that will raise money for charity.

The fight is also crucial ahead of a potential clash with Anthony Joshua, who takes on Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

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Should they both win, the pair are expected to face off in November.

Fury said he wants three fights this year and believes he is the biggest draw in the division. He added that the likes of Daniel Dubois (WBO), Agit Kabayel (WBC) and Murat Gassiev (WBA) had been handed their belts after Oleksandr Usyk vacated his titles in June.

"All them men have been gifted world titles," Fury told a pre-fight news conference in Thailand on Wednesday.

"They've never actually fought anyone to get one. Fabio Wardley, gifted a world title. Daniel Dubois, gifted a world title. Agit Kabayel, gifted a world title. [Murat] Gassiev, gifted world titles. How can you compare them men to me, whose fought legends in the game and beat them for the titles?

Tyson Fury, left, calls out Anthony Joshua, right, after Fury defeated Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in April. Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images

"They're in their own little group, and I'm on top of the Empire State Building.

"They've got f--- all I want. They don't have any money. I've already had all the belts. They've got nothing that I want. The names ... Who knows these people?"

As well as getting "decent rounds" ahead of a fight with Joshua, Fury said his bout in Thailand, which will be staged in front of 1,500 people, is about showing he can do what he wants and raising money for a children's charity.

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"I looked around, did my own research and found the Father Ray Foundation," Fury said. "They've helped thousands and thousands of sick children, deprived children all over the country.

"Which other world champion on my level, high level athlete on earth would do a performance in 1,500 seater [arena] in Pattaya?

"You think David Beckham would play a professional football [game] here or someone famous like that? No way. A lot of these celebrities and big sports stars they think they're bigger than they actually are."