Anthony Joshua dares Tyson Fury to step in ring for face-off

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Anthony Joshua has said it is his "dream" to finally face off with Tyson Fury after his fight against Kristian Prenga on Saturday.

Joshua will return to the ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to face Prenga, while Fury will fight on Friday in Thailand against Mariusz Wach.

Should they both emerge victorious, the British heavyweights are expected to finally fight in November this year, having both signed a deal with Turki Alalshikh to make the bout happen.

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Joshua said he wants to go face-to-face with Fury in the ring should he beat Prenga.

Tyson Fury (R) and Anthony Joshua are expected to fight this year. Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images

"A million percent. Dream come true. If I could dream ... I beat Prenga ... Bam, wow. Anthony Joshua, hand raised, and [then]: 'Bring in Tyson Fury to the ring,'" Joshua told The Ring.

"Bringing that dream to reality would be amazing."

Fury called out Joshua after beating Arslanbek Makhmudov in April. While Joshua was ringside, he refused to climb between the ropes, insisting at the time that no deal had been done.

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Now contracts have been signed, the pair appear to be on course to fight this year.

No date or location for the fight has been announced, but Joshua has said he wants it to be at Wembley Stadium in London.

"It would be amazing. God willing I get through Saturday, everything I've worked on happens in the ring. What I say is what I do. I become victorious ... It would be amazing for it to be [in the UK]. Imagine that.

"That would be amazing. So, so beautiful. For all of us, the country. That's a dream. We're working towards bringing it to reality and it starts this Saturday."