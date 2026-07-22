          Canelo vs. Mbilli gets new official date in October in Riyadh

          • Brett OkamotoJul 22, 2026, 11:36 PM
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              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
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          Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring on Oct. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the boxing superstar announced on Wednesday.

          Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) will challenge super middleweight champion Christin Mbilli, in his first appearance since he suffered a decision loss to Terence Crawford in September 2025. The 36-year-old was originally scheduled to face Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) on Sept. 12, but that date was delayed indefinitely in June.

          "I'm always very disciplined with my training and I wasn't ready to be in the training camp," Alvarez told Uncrowned. "So, that's why I postponed the fight because I need to attend family first. All good now, I'm ready to train and we are going to be [fighting] on Oct. 31."

          Alvarez's loss to Crawford was his first since May 2022. He has expressed a desire to face Crawford again, however Crawford retired from professional boxing in December. Following the loss to Crawford, Alvarez underwent elbow surgery in October.

          Mbillli, who fights out of Montreal, is coming off a split draw against Lester Martinez on the Alvarez-Crawford undercard, retaining his WBC interim super middleweight title. He was elevated to full champion in January, one month after Crawford announced his retirement.