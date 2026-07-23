Chris Eubank Jr. wanted for December fight in Africa

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Chris Eubank Jr. has not fought since November. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Nigerian promoter Ezekiel Adamu is looking to bring Chris Eubank Jr. to Africa for a fight in December.

Amadu, who heads Balmoral Promotions, has been in talks with British star Eubank Jr., who visited Nigeria earlier this year.

Eubank Jr. has not fought since losing in a rematch with Conor Benn last November, after which he revealed he had been struggling with health issues in camp, saying he went 'through hell and back' in the build-up.

Since then, Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom, who has a contract with Eubank Jr., has told ESPN the 36-year-old does hope to return this year if he gets back to full fitness.

One option for his return is in Nigeria, with Amadu telling ESPN that talks were positive when Eubank Jr. visited the country.

"Chris came here for business to explore what we can do here. He understands the power Nigeria has got," Amadu said.

"He understands that up until this date, the biggest event in Africa is still The Rumble in the Jungle and someone has to do something differently.

"Chris is excited about possibility of fighting here in Nigeria at some point this year, maybe around December, we're speaking with a few opponents and hopefully we'll get that off the line.

"He was able to meet with the president; he was able to meet with some of our top sponsors who assured him that they're keen on making this happening as well too."

Amadu also confirmed he has met with Saudi Arabian boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh and discussed his possible involvement in taking a mega-fight in Africa.

Amadu's Balmoral have also called for Anthony Joshua to fight in Nigeria, while they have hosted several shows in the country, including a card with heavyweights Lawrence Okolie and Tony Yoka last year.