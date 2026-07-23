Anthony Joshua offers to help Tyson Fury transform into 'bodybuilder'

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Anthony Joshua has turned the tables on taunts from Tyson Fury, offering to help his British rival transform into a "bodybuilder."

Joshua and Fury have gone back-and-forth in the media for over a decade, baiting each other even though a fight has never materialised.

While the pair finally look set to face off in November this year, with a deal signed, it hasn't stopped the verbal sparring.

One of Fury's favourite sledges of Joshua is that he looks like a "bodybuilder" and that he lacks the boxing skills to match.

Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

However, Joshua has fired back at Fury, offering to help him change his physique.

"He's always been talking about my body, for so many years," Joshua said in an interview with Sky Sports ahead of his fight against Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

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"What I would do for him, at a discounted rate, because of his profile ... I'll help him transform his body, from being greedy belly, into a bodybuilder."

Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk, who has beaten both Fury and Joshua twice, took to calling Fury "greedy belly" in the build up to their fights in 2024.

"I'll give him a set of six packs ... A set of abs," Joshua continued.

"If he's really keen to know what it takes to look like this, I'll help him out."