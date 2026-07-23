Tyson Fury 26 pounds lighter than Mariusz Wach: 'I'm Mr Slim now'

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Tyson Fury will fight Mariusz Wach in his second fight of 2026. Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Tyson Fury weighed in 26 pounds lighter than former world title challenger Mariusz Wach ahead of Friday's heavyweight showdown in Pattaya, Thailand.

Fury scaled 265lbs, having clocked in at 267.9lbs before outpointing Arslanbek Makhmudov last time out in April, but Polish opponent Wach came in at 291.4lbs -- 17lbs heavier than his last fight in March.

It is only the fourth time in 39 fights where Fury has been leaner than his opponent, most recently occurring in his first bout against domestic rival Derek Chisora 15 years ago.

"I'm Mr Slim now," Fury said after a lighthearted face-off with Wach, with the pair laughing and joking with each other.

Wach challenged Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles in 2012, dropping a unanimous decision, but has lost 11 of his last 17 contests and is a massive underdog against Fury.

The 46-year-old serves as a warm-up to a potential 'Battle of Britain' against Anthony Joshua, who has his own tune-up against unheralded Albanian Kristian Prenga on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

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However, Fury was adamant he was not overlooking his battle-hardened opponent for a fight in front of around 2,000 fans, which does not have a television broadcaster but will be shown as part of his Netflix documentary series, 'At Home with the Furys.'

Former two-time world champion Fury added: "I'm getting sharper, fitter and stronger by the day.

"I'm not banking on any fight happening that might not happen. I want to keep busy, I'm a fighter.

"This year is the year of Tyson Fury staying busy. Whatever happens, I'm just going to stay busy throughout the year now. I've had the one fight in two years, I want to box his head off.

"If it goes a little bit sooner than that then happy days. This is a real fighting man -- he's fought everybody over the last two decades. I've got to be switched on and take nobody as an easy touch."