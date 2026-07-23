Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga press conference LIVE: Latest news ahead of heavyweight clash

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Anthony Joshua will fight Kristian Prenga on Saturday. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

ESPN has live updates of the pre-fight news conference as Anthony Joshua prepares to take on Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

While there's no easy fight in the heavyweight division, Joshua is expected to win this weekend before finally taking on fellow Brit Tyson Fury later this year.

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Meanwhile, Fury will face Mariusz Wach in Thailand on Friday in his final run-out before facing Joshua later this year.

Joshua has said it is his "dream" to finally face off with Tyson Fury after his fight against Kristian Prenga on Saturday.

Should they both emerge victorious from this week's fights, the British heavyweights are expected to finally fight in November this year, having both signed a deal with Turki Alalshikh to make the bout happen.

"A million percent. Dream come true. If I could dream ... I beat Prenga ... Bam, wow. Anthony Joshua, hand raised, and [then]: 'Bring in Tyson Fury to the ring,'" Joshua told The Ring.

"Bringing that dream to reality would be amazing."

However, Fury has since said he will be going home after his fight, rather than going to Jeddah to face off with Joshua.

"I am going home. I've got about as much interest in Anthony Joshua fighting [Prenga] as spewing that all over the floor. None. I'm going home. Not interested in AJ and his mate boxing," Fury told Sky Sports.