New assault charge for driver in crash that killed Hannah Rapp

BRYAN, Texas -- Authorities added a new charge and dramatically boosted the bond against the Texas man jailed in connection with Saturday's death of professional boxer Hannah Rapp, according to jail records reviewed Thursday by ESPN.

Brazos County (Texas) jail records originally listed the arrest of Charles Eric Medina, 31, for manslaughter. He was booked Saturday, when police said Rapp, 26, died after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle on a rural road south of College Station, Texas.

"This additional charge is related to the second bicyclist who was present during the incident and is separate from the charge associated with the death of Hannah Rapp," the Brazos County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

County jail records list the bond for the new charge -- aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -- as $500,000 on top of the existing manslaughter bond of $250,000. In neighboring Grimes County on Tuesday, authorities revoked a combined $275,000 bond that Medina had previously posted on charges of criminal mischief and deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm from two earlier incidents.

When reached by phone Thursday, Brazos County Sgt. Michael Stumpf declined to give further details, except to say that the second bicyclist was Rapp's boyfriend Will Pollalis, who was not hit or hurt in the incident.

Pollalis declined an interview with ESPN.

Police added the new charge Wednesday and said the investigation remains active.

Police said Medina passed two bicyclists on Saturday morning along FM 159 outside College Station. According to Saturday's original police statement, Medina stopped, reversed and struck "one of the cyclists." Rapp later died at a hospital, police said.

ESPN reported Monday that Medina has a lengthy arrest history in Brazos County dating back more than a decade, according to jail records. The sheriff's office arrested him as far back as 2012 for reckless driving and evading arrest with a vehicle. Medina pleaded guilty in both cases.

Local news reports stated that he was arrested in February 2024 after allegedly chasing passing cars with an axe and a knife on a road that merges with FM 159.

Wednesday's new charge came on the same day as a candlelight vigil for Rapp, a beloved up-and-coming boxer nicknamed "Hanarchy" and known for a trademark smile. Police closed a road outside Bryan Boxing Club in Bryan, Texas, where Rapp trained. About 400 people gathered.

Rapp, a native of Indiana, was a track athlete at Purdue who transitioned to boxing. She relocated to College Station and turned pro in 2024 while maintaining a full-time job as a fire and life safety inspector at Texas A&M.

She started her boxing career 8-0-1 and positioned herself to challenge Tiara Brown for the WBC women's featherweight title at MVPW-04 in June at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Rapp turned in a spirited effort but lost in a unanimous decision.