Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury showdown has 'no future' unless he beats Kristian Prenga

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Anthony Joshua has conceded there is "no future" with regards to a fight against Tyson Fury if he doesn't beat Kristian Prenga on Saturday.

Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) will return for the first time this year against Albanian Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia before going on to face Fury in an all-British super fight more than a decade in the building.

However, Joshua has said plans to fight Fury will come to nothing if he can't move past Prenga.

"When you speak to me about what may lay ahead ... It's a great opportunity for me to understand where each checkpoint takes me," Joshua told Thursday's pre-fight news conference.

"Ultimately, the reality of the matter is there is no future unless I get past this checkpoint on Saturday night.

"We've been working since January, working hard, aligning all my stars.

"I understand there's a big picture. The goal is to conquer the universe, right? But first we must conquer earth."

Fury has his own tune-up fight on Friday, taking on Mariusz Wach in Thailand. The Brits have signed a deal with Turki Alalshikh to fight in November. A date and location has not been confirmed.

However, Prenga is confident he can upset Joshua and Fury's grand plans despite the odds. His manager, Keith Sullivan, believes it will be the ultimate David vs. Goliath story.

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"This is a real life Rocky moment. KP has an opportunity to change his life forever. On Saturday night, one person has everything to gain and the other has everything to lose," Sullivan said.

"The greatest story ever told is the story of the underdog. "Everyone turning up in Jeddah and tuning in on pay-per-view on Saturday night, is not looking to see AJ win the fight.

"They're looking to see if the underdog, Kristian Prenga, can topple this boxing god that sits across from him."