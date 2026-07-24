Tyson Fury stops Mariusz Wach; Anthony Joshua fight inches closer

Tyson Fury beat Mariusz Wach with a seventh-round stoppage in Thailand on Friday to move a step closer to a heavyweight super-fight with compatriot Anthony Joshua.
Fighting in Pattaya, Thailand against 46-year-old Wach (39-14, 20 KOs), Fury got the job done with relative ease.
Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) said this week he wanted "good rounds" and appeared to coast through the tune-up bout before getting a stoppage.
Wach's team pulled him out of the bout with the fighter on his stool after Round 7.
Fury and Joshua, who fights Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, have both agreed to fight each other in November, signing a deal with boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh, who is also bankrolling the all-British clash.
Having come back from his latest retirement after more than a year out the ring with a unanimous win over Arslanbek Makhmudov in April, Fury didn't want to remain idle while Joshua made his comeback this year.
He looked in good shape on Friday and while Wach caught him with a shot in Round 2, it was one-way traffic for Fury.
"I've had one fight in two years ... This is my second fight in two years, of course I wanted to get the rounds in. I want to be active," Fury said.
"It's not just the boxing in the ring. It's spilt over the fight week, the press conference, the weigh-in, the nerves ... Everything."
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Fury called out Joshua, who was sat ring-side to watch him beat Makhmudov, but Joshua refused to get in the ring, insisting no deal had been done.
However, this week Joshua said he wanted to see Fury in Saudi Arabia if he wins his fight against Prenga, but Fury has said he is going straight home.
"I've been away the last six or seven months. I'm definitely not going to Jeddah. I'm going home to my wife and kids who have been supporting me from a distance," Fury said.
"I've been away in training camp for 10 weeks. I was away before that for four months, so I'm going to go home and have a rest."
As well as fighting in an un-televised bout in front of around 1,500 people in Thailand, Fury also strayed away from the norm by appearing second on the card, instead of headlining the event as the last bout of the night.
Proceeds from ticket sales for the fight also raised money for the Father Ray Foundation, a charity in Thailand that helps underprivileged children.