Tyson Fury stops Mariusz Wach; Anthony Joshua fight inches closer

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Tyson Fury beat Mariusz Wach with a seventh-round stoppage in Thailand on Friday to move a step closer to a heavyweight super-fight with compatriot Anthony Joshua.

Fighting in Pattaya, Thailand against 46-year-old Wach (39-14, 20 KOs), Fury got the job done with relative ease.

Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) said this week he wanted "good rounds" and appeared to coast through the tune-up bout before getting a stoppage.

Wach's team pulled him out of the bout with the fighter on his stool after Round 7.

Fury and Joshua, who fights Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, have both agreed to fight each other in November, signing a deal with boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh, who is also bankrolling the all-British clash.

Tyson Fury beat Mariusz Wach with relative ease on Friday. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP via Getty Images