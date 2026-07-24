Anthony Joshua 10 pounds lighter than Kristian Prenga for heavyweight clash

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Anthony Joshua weighed in 10 pounds lighter than opponent Kristian Prenga ahead of Saturday's heavyweight bout in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) was 251 pounds compared with than Albanian challenger Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs) who scaled 261.4lbs in Jeddah.

In his last fight against Jake Paul in December, Joshua came in at 243.4lbs, although he was restricted to weigh no more than 245lbs.

He weighed 252lbs in the defeat to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

A relaxed Joshua got the crowd going asking for them to cheer for Prenga before testing how much support he had with his fans.

"Big up everyone for coming out .... Everyone that's travelled from overseas, everyone that's here locally, supporting boxing, the sport we love. It's highly appreciated," Joshua said.

Following Tyson Fury's win over Mariusz Wach on Friday, the consensus is that only Joshua losing to Prenga -- which would be a huge upset -- stands in the way of the all-British heavyweight bout later this year.

While a date and location have not been announced, Fury and Joshua have signed for the fight with Saudi Arabian powerbroker Turki Alalshikh.

Joshua is aware of the stakes and while he entertained questions around the potential Fury fight earlier in the week, he has remained respectful of Prenga and shut down any speculation he was looking past his next opponent.

"Ultimately, the reality of the matter is there is no future unless I get past this checkpoint on Saturday night," Joshua said.

"We've been working since January, working hard, aligning all my stars.

"I understand there's a big picture. The goal is to conquer the universe, right? But first we must conquer earth."

Super middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz will defend his WBO title in the co-main event against Simon Zachenhuber.

Super welterweight champion Josh Kelly will also defend his belt for the first time, taking on unbeaten Irish rival Caoimhin Agyarko.