Doors to a world title fight opening for Tim Tszyu after retiring Errol Spence Jr.

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A world title fight is back on the agenda for Tim Tszyu after Australia's star boxer outpowered and retired future Hall of Famer Errol Spence Jr. on Sunday afternoon at Afterpay Arena in Sydney.

Tszyu (28-3, 18 KOs) showed no fear in the ring against the American great, walking him down and dishing out punishment throughout the 12-round middleweight contest before being declared victorious by unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 117-111). It was the type of performance, against a highly credentialed opponent, that goes a long way to repairing his damaged international reputation.

Victory against Spence papers over the three world title losses that had Tszyu tumbling down the junior middleweight rankings just 18 months ago. Twice he was beaten by junior middleweight star Sebastian Fundora, either side of a shock defeat at the hands of Bakhram Murtazaliev. Now, the Tszyu name is firmly back in world title conversations, and he's looking to remain competing at 160 pounds.

Tim Tszyu celebrates with his team after victory during the Middleweight bout against Errol Spence Jr. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

"I was nervous because there was so much on the line," Tszyu said after taking down Spence. "I woke up at 4am this morning thinking, 'My mind's racing. What am I going to do if I lose?' That's the type of stuff that goes through your head. Do I really want to do this for a long time and feel these 4am feelings?

"But man, when you win, and put 10 weeks of hard work and a lifetime of sacrifice into it, it makes it all worth it ... I definitely want to make some super fights happen again."

There are two options that appear to be frontrunners for Tszyu in the immediate aftermath of his triumph over Spence. Either a long-awaited showdown against Jermell Charlo or a date with reigning WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara, whom Tszyu called out in the ring in Sydney.

"I'd love to fight for a title. Who's there? (Erislandy) Lara? That's where I'm aiming for. I want to win a world title," said Tszyu. "But I've got to say beating a great like Errol Spence tops a world title.

"I had sleepless nights thinking about, 'Am I in my depths? What am I going to feel like facing a legend like that?'. But it was one hell of a show and I understand why he's one of the greats."

No Limit CEO George Rose also confirmed he would be targeting a match up with Lara.

"I think the Lara fight should be next," said Rose. "I'd love to make it happen here in Sydney or in Australia in general. I think he's ready for it. If he believes he can do it, I do, too. He's fought for world titles before and I'd love to make it happen."

Australia's Tim Tszyu won by unanimous decision over Errol Spence Jr. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The 42-year-old Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) does not currently have a fight booked. The boxing veteran and multiple world title holder was scheduled to battle unified middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly last December, however that bout fell through when the Kazak puncher tested positive for a banned substance and withdrew during fight week.

Charlo is also without an upcoming opponent. His identical twin brother, Jermall, was booked to fight Koen Mazoudier on the Spence-Tszyu card in Sydney, however that fight was cancelled after the American failed to obtain an Australian visa.

Meanwhile, a second successive loss, albeit separated by three years, marks the end of the boxing road for Spence.

"I've got my faculties intact," said Spence. "My money is good at working for itself. Everything's good man. I've got a beautiful family and I thank God I'm gracious to leave this sport with my faculties intact and my family still by my side."