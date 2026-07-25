          Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga LIVE: Latest news, analysis, results

          play
          Anthony Joshua shuts down Tyson Fury question ahead of Prenga bout (0:48)

          • James ReganJul 25, 2026, 07:23 PM

          ESPN has live updates as Anthony Joshua returns to the ring against Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

          With Tyson Fury beating Mariusz Wach on Friday night, a Joshua would victory would put us on the cusp of a long-awaited clash between the two British rivals.

          Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) is the overwhelming favourite against Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs), but has insisted he is not looking past his Albanian rival as he prepares to step in the ring for the first time in 2026.

          - Joshua dares Fury to step in ring for face-off
          - Heavyweight titles explained: Can Fury, Joshua challenge?
          - Joshua 10 pounds lighter than Prenga for heavyweight clash

          Fury beat Wach with a seventh-round stoppage in Thailand on Friday to move a step closer to a heavyweight super-fight with compatriot Joshua.

          Fighting in Pattaya, Thailand against 46-year-old Wach (39-14, 20 KOs), Fury got the job done with relative ease.

          Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) said this week he wanted "good rounds" and appeared to coast through the tune-up bout before getting a stoppage.

          Wach's team pulled him out of the bout with the fighter on his stool after Round 7.