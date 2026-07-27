Reina Tellez vs. Jessica Barry joins MVP's UK vs. USA card

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Reina Tellez will fight Jessica Barry in Birmingham, England. Getty

Reina Tellez vs. Jessica Barry tops an exciting group of fights added to MVP's UK vs. USA on Aug. 29 (live on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

Chantelle Cameron (WBO) and Mikaela Mayer (WBA and WBC) will unify their junior-middleweight championships in the main-event of the MVPW-06 in Birmingham, England.

WBC and WBO lightweight champion Caroline Dubois will fight Amelia Moore in the co-main event, while Terri Harper will meet Miranda Reyes.

MVP have now added a series of additional fights pitting the best U.K. women's boxers against their American counterparts.

Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs), a former world title challenger, will face Barry (10-1, 2 KOs). The featherweight contest is Tellez's first since going the distance with Amanda Serrano.

"On August 29, I'll step into that ring with one purpose, to show the world that I'm an elite fighter," Tellez said. "I respect Jessica Barry for accepting the challenge, but when that bell rings, respect gives way to determination. I'm coming to represent the USA with pride, fight with heart, and leave everything in the ring. Because I have plenty of time to get ready for this fight, I'll be on another level. Expect fireworks, expect me to be at my best, I'm coming with everything I got."

Barry said: "I turned down three title fights to be on this card, and this opportunity is going to open every door I have been knocking on."

Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, said: "Reina Tellez is a Team USA veteran and proven world-championship competitor while Jessica Barry is an English champion, each a perfect fit to join this decorated MVPW-06 UK vs. USA main card of champions and elite contenders."

Britain's Tysie Gallagher (10-2) will fight Ashleigh Johnson (3-4) at super-bantamweight.