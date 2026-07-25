Anthony Joshua survives two knockdowns to KO Kristian Prenga

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Anthony Joshua knocked out Kristian Prenga. Getty

Anthony Joshua climbed off the canvas twice and marked his return to the ring with a dramatic Round 2 knockout victory over Kristian Prenga to keep a blockbuster clash with Tyson Fury alive.

Joshua survived two knockdowns in the opening round to beat Prenga in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and stay on course for a planned November meeting with Fury.

Prenga caught Joshua with a right hand followed by a right uppercut in the opening seconds of the fight that sent the former two-time heavyweight champion to the floor.

Joshua quickly got up but looked unsteady for the remaining minutes while he touched the canvas a second time before the end of the first round.

Joshua came out in Round 2 and looked to calm things down, setting up his jab and tagging Prenga with a right hand. The Brit then marched forward and landed another two huge right hands which dropped Prenga and saw him slump against the ropes. Prenga never recovered and the fight was waved off with Joshua emerging victorious in his comeback bout.

Anthony Joshua overcame two knockdowns against Kristian Prenga. Getty

"Where is he? There's two sides to this. Fire. And respect," Joshua said of Fury afterwards. "I respect everything he's done. We're here now."

While there was speculation a long-awaited bout between Joshua and Fury could be announced on Saturday, Fury did not appear in the ring and neither a date or location for the fight has been announced. .

On Frirday, Fury beat Mariusz Wach in Thailand.

Joshua's win came just seven months after he was a passenger in a car crash which killed his two close friends Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele, a remarkable comeback in which the Brit showed mental and physical strength to return to the ring.

Prior to the fight, Joshua had noted that boxing was his "purpose" in life and how he wanted to look after the families of his friends, whose names were honoured on the ring canvas.

He addressed that tragedy, his voice breaking as he fought back tears: "It's more than punch power. That was spirit -- that was Latz, Sina. It hurts even talking about it. They are my brothers."

Anthony Joshua could fight Tyson Fury after beating Kristian Prenga. Getty

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "No-one can imagine what he's been through. In the first round I said: 'We have come back too soon.' He needed boxing to get through this. The camp allowed him to focus his mind when he was going through grief."

Joshua was asked how badly he was hurt in the first round, and responded: "I am still here to talk to you now! He is a strong guy, you know. He is going to do well, he has a bright future.

"I am a serious fighter, I know my way around the ring. He came and gave me a good test. But this is what champions do. We keep going, that's life."