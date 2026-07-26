Errol Spence Jr. retires from boxing after loss to Tim Tszyu

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Errol Spence Jr.'s highly anticipated return to boxing lasted just one fight, with the future Hall of Famer losing to Tim Tszyu by unanimous decision and then announcing he would retire from the sport for a second time.

Tszyu, a former WBO junior middleweight titlist, overpowered Spence for the bulk of their 12-round middleweight contest at Afterpay Arena in Sydney, in what was the 36-year-old American's first appearance in the ring since his famous loss to Terence Crawford three years ago.

After the judges' scorecards were revealed (118-110, 117-111, 117-111), Spence all but confirmed it would be his last fight when asked by Main Event's Ben Damon if this was "the end of the road" for his career.

"I think yeah, for sure," Spence said. "I've got my faculties intact. My money is good at working for itself. Everything's good man. I've got a beautiful family and I thank God I'm gracious to leave this sport with my faculties intact and my family still by side."

Spence's absence from the sport was evident throughout. While the former unified welterweight champion enjoyed success targeting the Tszyu body, he struggled to apply prolonged pressure and appeared uncharacteristically fatigued as the fight entered the latter stages.

Tszyu, by contrast, grew in confidence and power as the rounds progressed. He walked Spence down throughout and consistently looked to attack his opponent's chin. Each of his right-handers that connected with the Spence jaw was met with a rousing cheer from his home crowd.

"I had sleepless nights thinking about, 'What am I going to feel like facing a legend like that?' But it was one hell of a show and I understand why he's one of the greats," Tszyu said. "I'd love to fight for a title. That's what I'm aiming for. But I've got to say beating a great like Errol Spence tops a world title."

The win is Tszyu's third in succession as he continues to rebuild his career following tough losses to Sebastian Fundora (twice) and Bakhram Murtazaliev.

The entertaining main event salvaged a much-hyped Sydney card that had been forced to deal with cancellations to its two chief support acts.

American pair Jermell Charlo and Stephen Fulton Jr. were contracted to appear in separate fights on the undercard, but both bouts ultimately fell through.

Charlo, who was slated to battle Koen Mazoudier, was denied an Australian visa earlier this month, which put a line through his involvement. Fulton, who was scheduled to compete against Liam Wilson in a world title eliminator, failed to make weight by 6.5 pounds.

Earlier in the day, Australia's Paulo Aokuso scored a highlight reel 10th-round knockout of Luis Antonio Tejeda of the Dominican Republic to capture the vacant IBF Pan Pacific light heavyweight title.

Rising Australian Callum Peters continued his ascension up the middleweight ranks with a seventh-round stoppage of Argentina's Ivan Ricardo Actis, while Ahmad Reda crushed Paul Fleming in the all-Australian lightweight battle that was ultimately promoted to co-main status.