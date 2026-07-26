Anthony Joshua warns Tyson Fury: 'I want to try and end him'

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Anthony Joshua (R) and Tyson Fury are set to fight this year. Chanakarn LAOSARAKHAM / AFP via Getty Images - Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua has warned Tyson Fury that he wants to "try and end him" when they finally meet in the ring.

Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs) avoided a huge upset against Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, surviving two knockdowns in the first round to get a stoppage in Round 2.

The result, and Fury's win over Mariusz Wach on Friday, sets up a huge all-British heavyweight clash which is being targeted to take place in November.

Joshua had wanted Fury to get in the ring in Jeddah, but he did not appear after the fight.

However, the 36-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion had a message for Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) in his post fight news conference.

"Start fast, come with explosive power punches ... And I want to try and end him if I'm honest," Joshua said.

He went on to assess his performance against Prenga, when he unleashed two big right hands that sent the Albanian to the canvas after being dropped in the opening seconds of the fight, and said he could do the same to Fury but quicker.

"I want to fight. I want to win and I learned a lot from that [the fight]" Joshua said.

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"I can do that a lot earlier I don't need to wait until Round 2. I can actually do that in Round 1 and I think I'm going to do it in my next fight."

Fury said this week he had his doubts the fight against Joshua will happen, calling his potential next opponent a "bottle job."

However, Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn had no doubt that the bout will be next and ruled out any need for another interim fight. Hearn also doubled down on the face their contract states the fight must take place in the UK.

"It's done. We signed a legally binding contract about three months ago," Hearn said.

"There's a reason that we put contracts together. There's a reason AJ employs lawyers, there's a reason that me and him sit down and have endless conversations to make sure every move is correct.

"We insisted that this fight was in the UK. I know AJ will sometimes want to be a peace-keeper, but the reality is he said to me 'I want the fight in the UK.'"

Hearn conceded the contract could be renegotiated if Turki Alalshikh, who is bankrolling the fight, wants to move it to the United States. The promoter also confirmed to The Athletic this week that New York's Madison Square Garden have made an offer to host the event.