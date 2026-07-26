Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight can only be held abroad if terms renegotiated

Open Extended Reactions

Eddie Hearn says the Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua showdown must take place in the UK under the terms of the fight deal signed three months ago.

Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh wants to stage the fight - which is expected to take place in October or November - at a time that would attract a global audience.

Alalshikh would need to gain an exemption to Wembley Stadium's current curfews to go ahead with his plans for a 2am UK start, and it has now emerged Madison Square Garden in New York is the powerbroker's preferred choice for the all-British fight.

But Joshua's promoter Hearn insists they have signed up for a UK fight only and the contract would have to be renegotiated to move elsewhere.

"There's a reason we put contracts together," Hearn said after Joshua's second-round stoppage of Kristian Prenga kept him on course for a Fury showdown, little more than 24 hours after his British rival had stopped Mariusz Wach in Thailand.

"There's a reason that AJ employs lawyers. There's a reason me and him sit down and have endless conversations to make sure that every move is correct.

"We insisted that this fight was in the UK. I know that AJ will sometimes want to be a little bit of a peacekeeper, but the reality is he said to me, 'I want the fight in the UK. This is a British fight'. I can't agree more.

"Turki Alalshikh is our partner and has been an unbelievable supporter of Anthony Joshua. It's not like as if it was Frank Warren (Fury's promoter) back in the day and we would have made this fight and I'd have said, 'Spin on it'.

"We would have conversations, but the only way the fight doesn't take place in England is if Anthony Joshua and myself agree to it because we have a legally binding contract that took a long, long time to negotiate

"Let's be honest this is a fight for the British public. The MSG, great venue, but this is something that will be remembered across all generations forever.

"There's nothing I need to do to make the fight. The fight's signed. The fight's made. So, we'll see what the next couple of weeks bring."

Joshua believes the legacy of both himself and Fury would be tarnished if their long-awaited meeting is not held in the UK - and the two-time former world champion says Wembley has been agreed to host it.

- Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury come through their tune-up fights -- what we learned and what happens next

- Joshua warns Fury: 'I want to try and end him'

- Joshua survives two knockdowns, KO's Prenga

He said: "When these conversations started, there was no other venue or location that was ever mentioned.

"It was simple. This is the road map. You fight, come back, fight, and then providing you're victorious, you'll be fighting Tyson Fury in the UK, basically Wembley.

"I wouldn't expect it to be at Tottenham (Hotspur Stadium) or the Principality Stadium (Cardiff) respectfully. It's just got that history when you think of Wembley.

"So I'm not too sure where all this conversation started of different locations, new this that and the other."