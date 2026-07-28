Jake Paul, Eddie Hearn join forces as MVP, Matchroom announce alliance

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The promotions of Jake Paul (L) and Eddie Hearn have announced a new partnership. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing have joined forces with a "strategic alliance" to grow women's boxing.

MVP, co-founded by Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, have signed several of the world's top women's fighters, including six of the top 10 on ESPN's pound-for-pound list: Amanda Serrano, Mikaela Mayer, Chantelle Cameron, Caroline Dubois, Alycia Baumgardner and Ellie Scotney.

Matchroom are recognised as one of the world's leading promoters, with a major presence in both the United States and United Kingdom. Hearn has also guided the career of two-weight undisputed champion Katie Taylor as well as other world champions.

The two companies have announced they will work together to promote women's boxing in a "long term collaboration."

"Rather than competing in isolation, MVP and Matchroom Boxing will work together to identify career-defining opportunities for elite female athletes, support the continued growth of world championship competition ..." a statement said.

MVP and Matchroom have worked together in the past, most notably on the three fights between Taylor and Serrano.

The second fight, on the undercard of Paul vs. Mike Tyson, had an estimated audience of around 74 million, according to Netflix.

MVP have arguably the deepest roster of women's fighters in the world. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The third bout, an historic all-female card which had a gate of over 19,000 at Madison Square Garden, attracted an audience of six million people.

Paul and Bidarian said in a statement: "Historically, Matchroom played an instrumental role in elevating women's boxing globally, and together we have an opportunity to create even bigger moments for the sport and the athletes driving it forward.

"This is about investing in the future of the sport and creating the premier destination for the world's best female fighters."

Hearn acknowledged the partnership is an an unexpected one but called the alliance "integral" for the growth of the sport.

"This is a partnership not many would have seen coming. But it is one that makes perfect sense," Hearn said.

"For a long time, Matchroom has singlehandedly carried the flag for women's boxing. In recent years, MVP have done an incredible job too.

"For our female fighters to chase legacy and to fight the best, this new alliance is integral, and we are fully committed to working together with MVPW to continue to grow women's boxing."