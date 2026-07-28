Skye Nicolson joins Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions

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Skye Nicolson has joined MVP. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Two-weight world champion Skye Nicolson has signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) had been with Matchroom throughout her professional career, turning pro after competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She also won Commonwealth Games gold in 2018.

The Australian will debut for MVP on August 29 against Miya Yoshido on the Mikaela Mayer-Chantelle Cameron undercard in Birmingham, England [ESPN, Sky Sports].

Nicolson won the WBC featherweight title in 2024 and made two defences before losing the belt in a split decision to Tiara Brown the following year.

She then moved down to junior featherweight, winning four straight fights before claiming the WBC belt at 122 pounds.

The 30-year-old will be the first fighter to compete under the new partnership between MVP and Matchroom.

"Women's boxing is entering a new era, and I want to be right at the centre of it," Nicolson said. "This partnership with MVP and Matchroom gives me the opportunity to chase legacy, compete in the biggest fights out there, and help continue pushing women's boxing forward.

"My goal has always been to test myself against the very best and be involved in the biggest fights in women's boxing. I truly believe this move puts me in the best possible position to do exactly that. I'm excited for what's ahead and can't wait for this next chapter of my career to unfold."

While campaigning at featherweight, Nicolson made no secret of her desire to fight Amanda Serrano, who is also signed with MVP.

She now joins arguably the best roster of women's fighters on the planet, with six of the top 10 on ESPN's women's pound-for-pound list fighting under the MVP banner.

"Skye is one of the most recognizable athletes in women's boxing today," MVP co-founders Paul and Nakisa Bidarian said.

"As a two-division world champion, Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Olympian, and one of Australia's biggest stars, she represents the caliber of athlete we're building MVP around.

"Since launching MVPW, our mission has been to create the premier global platform for women's boxing by bringing together the sport's biggest champions and delivering the biggest fights.

"Skye shares that vision and ambition, and together we're excited to help create the defining moments of the next chapter of her career..."