Mikaela Mayer, Chantelle Cameron promise fireworks, fight of the year

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Mikaela Mayer (R) and Chantelle Cameron will fight on Aug. 29. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

LONDON -- Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron have assured fans their upcoming title bout will be an exciting blend of boxing skills and an all-out firefight.

The pair will clash on the MVPW-06 card in Birmingham, England [ESPN, Sky Sports] on Aug. 29 for the WBC, WBO and WBA junior middleweight titles.

Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) has said she will not let the fight get close after two close split decision defeats in the UK, to Alycia Baumgardner in 2022 and Natasha Jonas in 2024.

"We can both box because we come from amateur pedigree, but if you look at our pro fights we do tend to come forward and let our hands go. You're definitely going to see that at some point," Mayer told Tuesday's news conference.

"We're getting each other in our prime ... You're getting this fight while we're both still very strong and dominant and there's no way you're not going to get an action-packed fight from us. I'm predicting female fight of the year, 100%.

"I'm just confident in myself. I'm not going to make it close. I'm that confident in my skills right now. It doesn't matter where we are."

Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs), a two-weight world champion and the only fighter to beat Katie Taylor as a professional, said the fight was an easy one to make after the first faced off in April.

She insisted women's boxing can only grow if the best fight the best and she had a message for other fighters.

"I'm a different breed. The tougher my challenge the better I am. I know Mikaela is a tough test and that's going to bring the best out in me," Cameron said.

"It's going to be good. Hopefully for women's boxing, more fights like this happen, the best fight the best. Get the contracts signed, get in the ring and fight each other. Stop talking and get down to action."