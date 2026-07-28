Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic: How to watch in UK, ring-walk time, date, TV channel undercard

Open Extended Reactions

Moses Itauma will face Filip Hrgovic on Aug. 29. James Fearn/Getty Images

British heavyweight Moses Itauma will take another significant step up in his career, taking on Filip Hrgovic on Aug. 29.

Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs) has been on a steady rise and is coming off a stylish Round 5 knockout of Jermaine Franklin Jr. in March.

- Filip Hrgovic 'not impressed' by future opponent Moses Itauma

Hrgovic is also looking to close in on a world title shot, but someone will be forced to re-climb the mountain following a defeat.

Here is everything you need to know about Itauma vs. Hrgovic.

When is Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic?

Moses Itauma will fight Filip Hrgovic on Saturday, August 29. The event will take place at O2 Arena in London.

How to watch Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic in the UK

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view in the U.K. You can also watch via DAZN's Ultimate Tier subscription.

ESPN will also have live updates of the event and all the latest news from fight week.

What is at stake?

Itauma, who is considered the most dangerous rising talent in the heavyweight division, is just 21-years-old, but is already highly ranked with several sanctioning bodies.

He faces by far his toughest test to date in Hrgovic, a tough, no-nonsense heavyweight who has mixed it with some of the best in the division.

The winner of this fight will likely be maneuvered into a world title fight next, while the winner will join the back of a congested queue and may not get a shot for a while.

Ring-walk time

The ring-walks for the main event are set for around 10 p.m. BST [5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT], subject to change.

The broadcast it set to start at 5 p.m. BST.

Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic undercard

Full undercard to be announced in due course.