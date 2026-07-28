Mikaela Mayer vs. Chantelle Cameron: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel undercard

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Mikaela Mayer will headline MVPW-06 against Chantelle Cameron. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions returns to the UK with a stacked card headlined by Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron.

The pair will fight on Aug. 29 for MVPW-06 in a big junior middleweight unification bout, with the WBO, WBA and WBC titles on the line.

- Mayer, Cameron promise fireworks, fight of the year

World champions Caroline Dubois and Skye Nicolson, who makes her debut with MVP, will also be on the card.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

When is Mikaela Mayer vs. Chantelle Cameron?

The fight will take place on Aug. 29 in Birmingham, England.

How to watch Mikaela Mayer vs. Chantelle Cameron

The event will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK and on ESPN+ in the United States.

What is at stake?

There will be a host of titles up for grabs on the night.

Mayer will put her WBA and WBC belts on the line, with Cameron the WBO champion.

Dubois will defend her WBC lightweight title against Amelia Moore.

Nicolson, who has joined MVP from Matchroom, will defend her WBC junior featherweight belt against Miyo Yoshido.

Ring-walk time

Main event ring-walks are expected to take place around 10 p.m. BST [5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT].

Mikaela Mayer vs. Chantelle Cameron undercard

Title fight: Mikaela Maye vs. Chantelle Cameron, 10 rounds, for Mayer's WBA and WBC women's junior middleweight titles and Cameron's WBO women's junior middleweight title

Title fight: Caroline Dubois vs. Amelia Moore, 10 rounds, for Dubois' WBO and WBC women's lightweight titles

Title fight: Skye Nicolson vs. Miyo Yoshida, 10 rounds, for Nicolson's WBC women's junior featherweight title

Terri Harper vs. Miranda Reyes, 10 rounds, women's junior welterweights

Scott Melvin vs. Dylan Cheema, 8 rounds, lightweights

Gemma Paige vs. Kirstie Bavington, 6 rounds, women's junior welterweights

Tysie Gallagher vs. TBA, 6 rounds, women's junior featherweights