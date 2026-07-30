Devin Haney, Keyshawn Davis fight targeted for October, Top Rank win purse bids

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Devin Haney is set to defend his WBO title against Keyshawn Davis later this year. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Top Rank on Thursday won the purse bid for the WBO welterweight title fight between Devin Haney and Keyshawn Davis, with Oct. 3 put forward as the suggested date for the bout.

Top Rank, which represents Davis (15-0, 10 KOs), bid $8.55 million for the fight, while Teofimo Lopez's Takeover Promotions bid $2.35m.

The fight must take place no later than November and will be a co-promotion between Top Rank and Devin Haney Promotions.

The fight is expected to be broadcast on DAZN, which has deals with both Top Rank and Haney directly.

As WBO champion, Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) -- ESPN's No. 7 pound-for-pound fighter -- will get 75% of the purse, while mandatory challenger Davis will pocket 25% of the $8.55m.

Oct. 3 was put forward as a potential date for the bout at the purse bids, with Top Rank's preferred locations including the Barclays' Center in Brooklyn, the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Haney claimed his latest title in a third weight class in November, beating Brian Norman Jr. to win the WBO welterweight title.

He has previously won belts at lightweight and junior welterweight.

Davis is a former WBO lightweight champion and is coming off a unanimous win over Nahir Albright in May.