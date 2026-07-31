Davis pulls out of Haney bout after rejecting 25% purse split

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Keyshawn Davis has withdrawn from his ordered title bout with welterweight champion Devin Haney following Thursday's purse bid, the WBO announced Friday.

According to the WBO, Davis informed the sanctioning body that he was pulling out after rejecting a 25% purse split for the fight, which had been targeted for Oct. 3.

Top Rank, which represents Davis (15-0, 10 KOs), secured the rights to the Haney-Davis bout with an $8.55 million purse bid Thursday. As WBO champion, Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) -- ESPN's No. 7 pound-for-pound fighter -- was set to receive 75% of the purse, or $6.41 million. Davis, the mandatory challenger, was set to pocket 25%, or $2.14 million.

"The matter will now be referred to the WBO Championship Committee and Ratings Committee for the appropriate ruling under the WBO World Championship Rules and Regulations," the WBO said.

Haney claimed his latest title in a third weight class in November, beating Brian Norman Jr. to win the WBO welterweight title. He previously won belts at lightweight and junior welterweight.

Davis is a former WBO lightweight champion and is coming off a unanimous win over Nahir Albright in May.