Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn: How to watch in UK, ring-walk time, undercard, date, TV channel

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Ryan Garcia (L) and Conor Benn had to be pulled apart at a pre-fight news conference. Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics

Two of boxing's biggest names will clash on Sept. 12 in Las Vegas with Ryan Garcia defending his WBC welterweight title against Brit Conor Benn.

There is a strong argument that Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) is the biggest star in the sport while Benn's profile has risen significantly in the last year following two grudge-match bouts against Chris Eubank Jr. and his signing with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing.

Garcia, Benn pulled apart in fiery confrontation as KO promises made

But, none of that will matter when they meet in the ring with the 147 pound world title on the line.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight.

When is Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn?

Garcia and Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) will face off on Saturday, Sept. 12. The bout will be staged at the T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn in the UK

The fight will be broadcast on DAZN pay-per-view in the UK and Ireland.

You can also watch via DAZN's Ultimate Tier subscription. ESPN will also have live updates of the event and all the latest news from fight week.

The bout will be broadcast on Paramount + in the United States.

What is at stake?

Garcia will defend his WBC welterweight (147 pound) title for the first time having won the belt in February with a comprehensive victory over Mario Barrios.

It will be a first world title fight for Benn, who is the WBC's mandatory challenger.

Benn has insisted he will win the WBC belt and has had his sights firmly set on it for a while. It is the same belt his dad, legendary British fighter Nigel Benn, won at super middleweight in 1992.

Ring-walk time

No official ring-walk time has been give, but the fighters are expected to walk around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 [11 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. PT]

Undercard

Undercard will be displayed once announced.