Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili: How to watch in UK, ring-walk time, undercard, date, TV channel

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Katie Taylor (L) and Flora Pili will fight at Croke Park on Setp.5. (Photo by Damien Eagers/PA Images via Getty Images)

Women's boxing icon Katie Taylor will finish her career on home soil on Saturday, Sept. 5, taking on Flora Pili at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

A fight at Croke Park seemed a distant reality for Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs), until as recently as the start of the year.

However, the 40-year-old will finally realise her dream of stepping out in front of 80,000 in the Irish capital in her last-ever fight.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

When is Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili?

Katie Taylor will fight Flora Pili of France on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Croke Park in Ireland.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili

Taylor vs. Pili will be streamed on DAZN. The fight is not listed as a pay-per-view event and is included with a DAZN subscription.

ESPN will have live updates on fight night.

What is at stake?

Not only is Taylor looking to go out on a high at Croke Park, but she can also finish her career with a host of titles.

Taylor -- ESPN's No. 2 pound-for-pound women's boxer -- is the WBO, WBA and IBF champion at 140 pounds (junior welterweight). She can add the WBC title, which she relinquished last year, to her collection again with victory and become a three-time undisputed champion.

Pili (12-0, 2 KOs) is looking to win her first world title.

Ring-walk time

A ring-walk time for the main event has not been given, but the main event is expected to get underway around 10 p.m. BST.

Undercard

Paddy Donovan vs. Tyrone McKenna, 10 rounds, welterweights

Taylor Bevan vs. Emmet Brennan, 10 rounds, super middleweights

Joe McGrail vs. Matthew Boreland, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

David Allen vs. Thomas Carty, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Paul Ryan vs. Paddy Gallagher, 8 rounds, middleweights

Molly McCann vs. Sylwia Doligala, 8 rounds, women's junior featherweights

Adam Olaniyan vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweights

Bobbi Flood vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweights