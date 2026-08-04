Jai Opetaia to face Noel Mikaelian on Garcia vs Benn card

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Jai Opetaia is set to return to the ring in September. Getty

Jai Opetaia will return to the ring against WBC cruiserweight world champion Noel Mikaelian on Sept. 12 in Las Vegas, Zuffa Boxing confirmed Tuesday.

The fight will be the co-main event ahead of Ryan Garcia's WBC welterweight title bout against Conor Benn at the T-Mobile Arena.

While Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs) is the WBC champion, the governing body was not mentioned in the fight announcement on Tuesday. In May, the WBC ordered Mikaelian to fight David Benavidez next.

However, in a statement, the 35-year-old said he intended to fight with his title on the line.

"When I step into the ring ... against Jai Opetaia in Las Vegas, I intend to defend my world championship," Mikaelian said.

"This is the fight I've wanted since becoming a two-time world champion, and I'm ready to deliver.

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"I haven't fought since December 2025 because of circumstances outside of my control. I refused to stay inactive. Champions are meant to defend their titles, and that's exactly what I'm prepared to do."

Former IBF champion Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) will defend his Ring Magazine and Zuffa cruiserweight belts, while the Australian also took aim at Benavidez on Tuesday.

"This is a huge card, and I look forward to showing the world once again why I'm the best cruiserweight on the planet," Opetaia said in a statement.

"Credit to Noel for stepping up to the plate while others -- yes, David Benavidez, I'm talking about you -- continue to run and hide."

In March, the IBF stripped Opetaia after he fought for the Zuffa belt, beating Brandon Glanton. The IBF did not sanction the bout with Glanton.

The governing body indicated they had been informed the Zuffa belt was "characterized as a trophy or token of recognition," rather than a world title.