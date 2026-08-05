Joseph Parker cleared to fight, suspension lifted after positive drug test

Open Extended Reactions

Joseph Parker is free to fight again after a suspension. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Heavyweight Joseph Parker has been cleared to fight, with his provisional suspension following a positive drug test now lifted.

Parker returned a positive drug test for cocaine on the day of his defeat to Fabio Wardley in London in October.

An investigation had been underway, but Parker confirmed on Wednesday he was free to fight.

"I'm pleased to confirm my provisional suspension is lifted and I'll be back in the ring soon," Parker said in a statement to ESPN. "I've been advised to say no more for now while details are finalised. Thank you to all my supporters."

The New Zealander's team had claimed the positive result came from contamination and insisted he was innocent.

The 34-year-old has been out of action this year after he failed the voluntary anti-doping agency (VADA) test but has always maintained his innocence, saying at the time: "I did not take any prohibited substance, I did not use performance enhancing drugs and do not support their use."

Wardley stopped Parker in Round 11 at The O2.

ESPN have contacted UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control for comment.